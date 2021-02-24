Funding from the Provincial Government will go to fund the rehabilitation of the Fairmont Hot Springs Airport.

The Province said the Columbia Valley Airport Society (CVAS) is set to receive $242,528 to revitalize the runway, which was originally constructed in 1986.

Funding comes from the latest round of grants from the B.C. Government, which will distribute $30-million to small-scale infrastructure projects.

“Communities, large and small, have been dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, and we are here to help them recover stronger than ever,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This new funding will assist local governments, First Nations and non-profits to invest in the infrastructure their communities need, while creating and restoring jobs for people who live within B.C.’s hardest hit regions. We’re making sure that no one is left behind as we advance job and economic development across the province while building stronger, more resilient communities.”

The CVAS project was one of 63 applicants to be approved for funding.

Groups that received the funding may use t to hire the construction company of their choosing, which the Province said has the goal of creating construction jobs and stimulating the local economy.

This round of provincial funding comes from the Community Economic Resilience stream of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

A full list of projects set to receive funding and their grant amounts follows.

More: Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program grants (B.C. Government)