The Columbia River near Edgewater, BC. (Supplied by Regional District of East Kootenay)

Columbia Basin residents will have an opportunity to connect with those involved in the efforts to modernize the Columbia River Treaty this Wednesday.

The B.C. Government said a virtual town hall meeting will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mountain Time (6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific).

Canadian negotiators, Indigenous Nations, local government representatives and others will provide the latest updates about the treaty, followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions.

“Discussions will include the current Canada-U.S. negotiations, ongoing Indigenous Nations ecosystem studies, Local Governments’ Committee updated recommendations and work underway domestically to address interests related to the treaty,” said the Provincial Government.

The session will be held over Zoom with an option to call in for people who cannot connect online.

More: Columbia River Treaty meeting link (B.C. Government)