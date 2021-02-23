(Supplied by the District of Sparwood)

Evaluation work along Red Cedar Drive in Sparwood will have a section of the road closed on Wednesday.

The District of Sparwood said the stretch of road between Centennial Street to Alpine Place will be closed starting at 8 a.m.

Pedestrian traffic along Red Cedar Drive will remain open, but drivers must detour along Centennial Street to Spruce or Pine Avenue.

Sparwood said it hired GeoVera to conduct the work using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) in coordination with GroundTech Engineering from Fernie.

The evaluation will look into road settlements and underground voids in the area, and is expected to wrap up later on in the day.