News

Authorized burn taking place in Cranbrook's industrial park

Ryley McCormack, staff

February 23, 2021

(Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Smoke seen coming from Cranbrook's industrial park Tuesday afternoon should not cause alarm, as a controlled burn is taking place.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said its staff has issued a permit and visited the area to ensure conditions are safe and the permit conditions are being followed.

There is an authorized burn happening in the industrial park this afternoon. Fire Department staff have issued a permit, and visited the site to ensure it is safe and the permit conditions are being followed. pic.twitter.com/WiPfJDcACG

— cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) February 23, 2021