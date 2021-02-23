Columbia Valley RCMP said two men and a woman were arrested for their alleged connection to the damaged building at Redstreak Campground.

RCMP first responded to the report on Thursday, February 18th after they got word that a building at the campground had been damaged.

“An officer and Park Warden attended the campground and confirmed some electronic equipment was missing from the damaged building,” said RCMP.

“The Park Warden conducted a search of the immediate area and located an occupied Ford Escape with what was believed to be stolen property visible in the car.”

Police arrested two men and one woman for Break and Enter as well as Possession of Stolen Property. All three were released with conditions to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

Below are a few other incidents from Columbia Valley RCMP’s 63 total calls for service between February 15th and 21st, 2021. The following information was released by Sgt. Darren Kakuno, Columbia Valley RCMP: