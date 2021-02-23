News Three arrested after alleged theft and damage at Redstreak Campground in Radium SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff February 23, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Columbia Valley RCMP said two men and a woman were arrested for their alleged connection to the damaged building at Redstreak Campground. RCMP first responded to the report on Thursday, February 18th after they got word that a building at the campground had been damaged. “An officer and Park Warden attended the campground and confirmed some electronic equipment was missing from the damaged building,” said RCMP. “The Park Warden conducted a search of the immediate area and located an occupied Ford Escape with what was believed to be stolen property visible in the car.” Police arrested two men and one woman for Break and Enter as well as Possession of Stolen Property. All three were released with conditions to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges. Below are a few other incidents from Columbia Valley RCMP’s 63 total calls for service between February 15th and 21st, 2021. The following information was released by Sgt. Darren Kakuno, Columbia Valley RCMP: On Thursday, February 18th at about 5:00 am emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 93/95 near Canal Flats. The driver of a northbound GMC pickup failed to negotiate a curve in the highway and drove into a ditch then back up onto the roadway and into the opposite side ditch. The driver and an adult passenger were transported by ambulance to a hospital to be assessed for non-life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, February 21st at 6:00 pm an officer conducted a traffic stop with a Chrysler Intrepid on Highway 93/95 near Invermere. The driver, who was unable to produce a driver’s license, failed to comply with a roadside breath demand and was subsequently arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample. Checks of the license plate revealed the plate was attached to the wrong vehicle and the vehicle had no insurance. The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, a violation ticket for no driver’s license, no insurance and wrong number plate and released on an Appearance Notice to attend court at a later date. On Saturday, February 21st at about 8:20 pm an officer conducted a traffic stop with a Dodge pickup on Kootenay #3 Road in Windermere. The driver was only able to produce a photocopy of a BC Identification card. Checks of the driver and vehicle revealed the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and the truck did not have insurance. The driver was issued a violation ticket for no driver’s license, no insurance and wrong number plate. Tags: Canal FlatsColumbia ValleyInvermereRadium Hot SpringsRCMPWindermere