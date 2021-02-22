Ice skaters on the lake at Idlewild Park. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Outdoor rinks in Fernie and Marysville have been closed due to recent warm weather, while rinks in Cranbrook will no longer be maintained.

The City of Cranbrook said rinks at Baker and Pop Price park will not be maintained. However, the Idlewild Park lake rink is usable for the time being, but conditions are deteriorating.

Cranbrook will monitor ice thickness daily until the rink is deemed unsafe for use.

Fernie said its outdoor rink is also closed, as the City of Fernie hung a red flag from a nearby shed to indicate the closure.

The Marysville area has also been closed due to the unseasonably warm weather. The City of Kimberley said the rink will remain closed indefinitely, and will only open if conditions allow.