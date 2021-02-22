Welcome sign heading into the District of Sparwood. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Sparwood residents have an opportunity to voice their thoughts on the quality of life in the community through the 2021 Livability Report Card.

Sparwood said the survey should take about 10 minutes to complete, and the information collected will be used to produce the study.

The District uses the annually updated Report Card to help better understand and monitor the quality of life in Sparwood.

A link to the survey can be found below.

More: Sparwood Livability Survey (District of Sparwood)