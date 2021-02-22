Update (5:09 p.m.):

Highway 95 has been cleared following an accident that had the road using single-lane traffic for most of the afternoon on Monday.

Update: (1:43 p.m.):

Highway 95 has reopened to single-lane traffic following a vehicle incident about 32 kilometres north of Brisco.

Drive BC said drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes through the area.

The Highway was fully closed to traffic after the incident happened at around 10 a.m.

Original Story (10:47 a.m.):

A vehicle incident has caused the closure of Highway 95 on Monday near Castledale, about 32 kilometres north of Brisco.

The accident has closed an 18.5-kilometre section of the highway between Graham Road and Mons Road, with no detours available.

Drive BC has not given an estimate as to when the road will be reopened, and an assessment is in progress.