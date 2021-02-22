News CBT to fund energy efficiency upgrades on community buildings SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 22, 2021 The Cranbrook Seniors Hall (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust) Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) will grant nearly $634,000 across 15 projects aimed at improving energy efficiency on community buildings. CBT said the funding is part of its Energy Sustainability Grants program, which is meant to improve sustainability. “Basin residents have been clear that sustainability in the region is a priority. Enabling energy efficiency in public buildings and supporting cost-savings for communities will have lasting positive impacts,” said Mark Brunton, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits with the Columbia Basin Trust. “It’s been great to see interest in this work Basin-wide and to support community gathering places with a long-term view in mind.” The largest single grant will see $100,000 go to the City of Kimberley. The finding is earmarked to replace low-efficiency furnaces which have passed their life expectancy, installing an ice conditioning system and a low-emissivity ceiling in the Kimberley Civic Centre. Another $32,700 grant will also go to Kimberley for new furnaces and an ice conditioning system in the Marysville Arena. The Trust said $36,750 will be used by the Cranbrook Seniors Hall to install new LED lighting, a draft ceiling and the replacement of the aging boiler. The building was built in 1984, and provides a number of community programs, including art workshops, exercise groups, board games, dances and various social events. “I want to thank Columbia Basin Trust for their contribution to our Seniors Hall energy efficiency retrofits,” said Evan Berry, Energy Conservationist with the City of Cranbrook. “Finding ways across the municipality to reduce our overall energy consumption across all our facilities is important to both help reduce costs and reduce our environmental impacts.” A full list of the projects set to receive grants and their funding amount can be found below. Castlegar – CTN Labor Holdings Ltd. – Increase insulation, install solar PV array and LED lighting, at the Kinnaird Hall. – $37,200 Castlegar – Kinnaird Park Community Church Replace aged water heater, install LED lighting, and complete draft sealing at the Kinnaird Park Community Church. – $59,250 Castlegar – Selkirk College – Replace near end-of-life heating and cooling system and install LED lighting to the Children’s Centre. – $27,650 Cranbrook – Cranbrook Seniors Hall – Install LED lighting upgrades, draft sealing, and replacement of a near end-of-life boiler at the Cranbrook Seniors Hall. – $36,750 Cranbrook – Cristoforo Colombo Lodge 14 – Install solar PV array and LED lighting at the Cristoforo Lodge Community Hall. -$75,000 Golden – Town of Golden Rec Plex – Replace near end-of-life low-efficiency heating system with high-efficiency system and install LED lighting at the Golden Rec Plex. – $80,400 Grasmere – Triangle Women’s Institute – Upgrades to building envelope including insulating crawlspace to the Pioneer Hall. – $18,000 Kimberley – City of Kimberley – Replace low-efficiency furnaces past their life expectancy with high-efficiency furnaces, install ice conditioning system, and a low-emissivity ceiling in the Kimberley Civic Centre. – $100,000 Marysville – City of Kimberley – Replace low-efficiency furnaces past their life expectancy with high-efficiency furnaces, and install ice conditioning system in the Marysville Arena. – $32,700 Passmore – Passmore Public Hall – Association Install new LED lighting, upgrade controls, and draft sealing at the Passmore Public Hall. – $6,300 Revelstoke – Revelstoke Visual Arts Society – Replace low-efficiency propane boiler and hot water tank past their life expectancy with high-efficiency units, replace drafty windows with high-efficiency windows, and draft seal doors at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. – $98,150 Rossland – Scouts Canada, 2nd Rossland Scouts – Install a solar PV array, replace an inefficient existing furnace with a high-efficiency furnace, and upgrade the building envelope to the Scouts Hall. – $18,250 Rossland – Rossland Arena Society – Install LED lighting and controls and complete draft sealing, in the Rossland Arena viewing area. – $8,050 Village of Slocan – Royal Canadian Legion 276 Slocan Valley – Install efficient air-source heat pumps in the Legion Hall. – $27,000 Slocan Park – Slocan Park Community Hall Society – LED lighting upgrade, insulate existing hot water tank and upgrade single-pane windows at the Slocan Park Community Hall – $9,050 Total: $633,750