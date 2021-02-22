The Skate Canada BC/YK Sectional very first live stream Regional competition, Kootenay Region Event. Coach Kelsey Paterson talked to us following completion. The Skate Kootenay Region presents two Artistic Interpretation Awards during the event, and Kimberley Skating Club skaters were the winners of both! The first went to Julia Chalifour and the other was awarded to Evan Jiang for their artistic interpretation of the music.