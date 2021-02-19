Interior Health has reported on Friday that the Fernie COVID-19 community cluster has been contained.

The health authority said no new cases were reported in the area since January 31st, with 97 total cases connected to the cluster.

As well, all confirmed cases have since recovered.

IH initially declared the situation on January 27th, it lasted 23 days before being contained on February 19th.

However, IH said COVID-19 remains a risk locally and abroad.

“Cases of COVID-19 are still possible in Fernie and other communities. The transmission related to this community cluster occurred at social events and gatherings so Interior Health reminds everyone that socialization at this time must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” said Interior Health.

Despite the cluster being contained, residents should remain vigilant and continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

Avoid all non-essential travel Stick to your local ski hill and local activities

Stay home when you are sick Get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot

Wash your hands often

Elk Valley residents can book a COVID-19 test through the Sparwood Health Centre online or by phone at 1-877-740-7747.

