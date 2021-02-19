Elk River covered in ice. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

After some people were spotted near and around the Elk River, Fernie Fire Rescue (FFR) is warning residents of the danger of river ice.

The FFR said underwater currents can create thin spots in the ice regardless of temperature.

Thin spots aren’t the only danger, as a person who falls through could be carried downstream by the current.

“Attempting to walk on river ice not only endangers yourself, it puts the lives of first responders at unnecessary risk. To stay safe, stay well away from river ice,” said the FFR.

Fernie Fire Rescue noted that the risk of hypothermia sets in within minutes of entering into cold water.