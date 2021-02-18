Columbia Valley RCMP said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision around 5:00 am on Thursday just outside of Canal Flats on Highway 93/95.

“The driver of a northbound GMC pickup failed to negotiate a curve in the highway and he went into a ditch, then back up onto the roadway and into the opposite side ditch,” Sgt. Darren Kakuno explained to MyEastKootenayNow.com.

“The collision is still under investigation to determine what the contributing factors were.”

Kakuno said both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital for further assessment by the BC Ambulance Service. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

“The decision was made to wait until daylight to recover the vehicle but the recovery is not expected to cause any major delays,” said Kakuno.

The highway is expected to periodically be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic while the truck is recovered, with speeds reduced to 50 km/h until the scene is fully cleared. Cold Country Traffic Control informed MyEastKootenayNow.com that they are helping contain and manage the scene, with estimates the single-lane alternating traffic could continue until as late as 5:00 pm on Thursday.