Ryley McCormack, staff February 18, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) The City of Cranbrook called out crews Thursday morning to the site of a water main break along Mount Royal Drive. Cranbrook said a detour through Mount Fisher Drive will be used to access Park Royal until about 6 p.m. Those in the area who see discoloured water once service is restored is asked to run the cold water taps until the water runs clear.