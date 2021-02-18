EKC Announces its First Recipient of $10,000 from the 70th Anniversary Legacy Campaign

Congratulations to Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society – Highway Rescue, the first recipient of $10,000 from the $50,000 Legacy Campaign as the third and final part of its 70 Year $115,000 Celebration!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – February 16, 2021

EKC’s Board of Directors initiated the celebration in honour of its 70th Anniversary. Its purpose is to continue support for strong, local communities and support community groups who have felt the impact of COVID-19.

EKC’s staff committee had overwhelming support for Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society. “We recognized the number of people the organization supports and the impact their work has in the East Kootenay,” says Pam Pinch, staff representative.

The non-profit society was established in Cranbrook in 1984 and consists of three divisions, Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), K9 and Highway Rescue.

The Highway Division will receive $10,000 to obtain equipment that will allow their team to safely extract injured individuals to ensure prompt medical attention is administered.

The Highway Division is a specialized team that responds to motor vehicle accidents and assists Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services with aircraft incidents. They cover 120 kilometres of provincial highways and support forestry roads. The team responds to on average 80 calls a year.

EKC’s contribution will go towards new safety equipment.

Automatic vehicle stabilizers – high-pressure bags that lift the vehicle in a controlled manner that enables the team to better access the patient.

Battery-powered combi tool (also known as the jaws of life) – the current system is time-consuming as equipment needs to be removed from the truck and hydraulic hoses connected.

Airbag containment covers – safety device placed over a steering wheel to secure them from deploying ( airbags that deploy can cause serious injury, even death to a person that is near it).

This equipment will increase the speed and safety of stabilizing the vehicle, ensuring prompt medical attention, more accessibility for the combi tool and ensure airbags are contained in the process.

EKC’s Positive Contributions Campaign gave back $20,000 last fall. Each of the following groups received $2,500:

Branch Out Society in Fernie

Michel-Natal Branch #081 in Sparwood

Caregivers Network for the East Kootenay Seniors in Cranbrook

Wapiti Ski Club in Elkford

Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society in Fernie

Sparwood Community Response Network in Sparwood

Computer Donation Program in Cranbrook

Elkford Housing Society in Elkford

EKC’s December 14th Anniversary Donations gave back $45,000. Each of the following groups received $15,000:

The Foundry East Kootenay supported by East Kootenay Foundation for Health and Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services

KEYSA’s Multi-Sport Indoor Facility

Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies to support Cranbrook’s Salvation Army food program

Like in 1950, when the credit union first opened, EKC’s Board of Directors believes there is a better way to bank. As a local, strong credit union, EKC is here for its members and their communities