Joe Pierre Jr. was re-elected Chief of the St. Mary’s Indian Band following the 2021 ʔaq̓am Election held on Wednesday.

Pierre Jr. secured 93 votes to be named Nasuʔkin while Julie Birdstone (84) and Sancira Williams-Jimmy (77) were both elected as the two Councillors.

MyEastKootenayNow.com tuned into the live count of the ballots on Wednesday. Tricia Thomas, Chief Electoral Office declared Joe Pierre Jr. as the winner, followed by Julie Birdstone and Sancira Williams-Jimmy. The results have been finalized and confirmed by Thomas.

A total of 168 ballots were cast of a possible 308 voters, leading to voter turnout of 54.7%.

Here are the final tallies for the 2021 ʔaq̓am Election, with 168 total ballots counted in the election:

Joseph (Joe) Pierre Jr. – 93

Juliet (Julie) Birdstone – 84

Sancira Williams-Jimmy – 77

Codie Andrew-Morigeau – 71

Terance (Terry) White – 43

Kolton Johnstone – 38

Bold = Chief, Italic = Council

