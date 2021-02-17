Fernie firefighters responding to a fatal fire in the Fernie Mobile Home Park on Monday, February 15th, 2021. (Supplied by Fernie Fire Rescue)

Fernie Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the Fernie Mobile Home Park the morning of Family Day Monday, which turned out to be fatal.

Upon arrival at the scene with 20 firefighters and five fire vehicles, Fernie Fire Rescue (FFR) said the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

“After the initial attack and flame extinguishment, FFR was able to gain access to the home where the homeowner was found,” said Fernie Fire Rescue. “Sadly, the homeowner perished due to the environment and difficulties in exiting the home.”

Working alongside Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service, the fire was determined to have been accidental.

No further details about the incident were provided by FFR or the City of Fernie.

“Fernie Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to check that their smoke alarms are installed and operational, and that access into and out of their homes is kept clear.”

More information on fire prevention and fire safety is available at the link below.

MORE: Fire Safety (B.C. Government)