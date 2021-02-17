National NewsNews Prince Philip admitted to hospital SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff February 17, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. A statement from Buckingham Palace said he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening after “feeling unwell”. It adds he’s expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest. The 99-year-old prince was admitted to hospital for a short period at the end of 2019. He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017.