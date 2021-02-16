Interior Health is reporting no new cases linked to the Fernie community cluster, while two cases remain active.

The two remaining active cases are in isolation until they recover.

97 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Fernie area since January 1st.

Since declaring the community cluster on January 27th, 95 people have recovered.

Interior Health said most of the recent cases were traced back to recent social events and gatherings. It added that the public is reminded to keep socializing to your immediate household bubbles.

Interior Health is reminding everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

Avoid all non-essential travel Stick to your local ski hill and local activities

Stay home when you are sick Get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot

Wash your hands often

Elk Valley residents can book a COVID-19 test through the Sparwood Health Centre online or by phone at 1-877-740-7747.

