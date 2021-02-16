District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser)

The District of Elkford is seeking feedback from residents on its 2021 – 2025 Draft Five-Year Financial Plan.

Elkford said the plan is open for public review until March 1st.

The budget will outline how the district allocates resources to deliver day-to-day programs and services in the community.

The plan is available online, or hard copies can be obtained by calling 250-865-4000, emailing info@elkford.ca or visiting 744 Fording Drive.

Since in-person events are prohibited, the District said residents can submit feedback over the phone email, or written feedback can be sent to Corporate Officer, District of Elkford, Box 340, 744 Fording Drive, Elkford, B.C., V0B 1H0.

A virtual open house will be held over Zoom on Monday, March 1st at 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

