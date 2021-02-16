Commissioning is now underway at Teck’s Elkview Saturated Rock Fill (SRF) expansion, which the company said will double the water treatment facility’s capacity to 20-million litres of water per day.

Teck said the Elkview SRF has been achieving near-complete removal of selenium and nitrate from up to 10 million litres of water per day since 2018, and its part of the mining company’s Elk Valley Water Quality Plan (EVWQP).

“Teck is committed to responsible mining that is protective of the environment and supports the social and economic well-being of the Elk Valley,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President. “The completion of the Elkview Saturated Rock Fill expansion is another important step forward in the implementation of the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan. We continue to make significant progress in advancing the plan and reducing selenium levels throughout the watershed.”

The mining giant noted construction was complete in late 2020, the facility is now commissioning a ramp to achieve its design targets.

The project marks Teck’s second treatment facility in the Elk Valley, with two under construction at the Fording River Operations.

Teck said it expects to have a capacity to treat 47.5 million litres of water per day in 2021, nearly two and a half times more than its 2020 capacity.