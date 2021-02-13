Emergency responders on scene at the 3rd Street NW rail crossing on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

There were only minor injuries after a vehicle and a train collided at Cranbrook’s 3rd Street NW rail crossing Friday afternoon.

According to Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, they rushed to the scene following reports of an accident between a vehicle and a train.

“Fortunately the occupants of the vehicle experienced only minor injuries,” confirmed Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

At this time, it is unclear how the vehicle and train collided as those details were not disclosed.

Cranbrook firefighters said there was minimal disruption to the rail line of Highway 3/95 as a result of the incident, as the scene was cleaned up and cleared in short order.