Several cars from a CP Rail train derailed late Friday afternoon west of Coleman.

CP advised the RCMP that around 5:30 pm a 25 car train derailed along Highway 3, at Crowsnest Lake.

No injuries resulted from the derailment, no railcars are or were blocking traffic nor was the highway affected.

CP Rail has also advised that no hazardous goods were involved.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP said no other details are available.

