Wendy Tarasoff Pen name: Wendy Turner

Wendy has published two children’s books—Scare Away the Dark, and Dragon’s Pearl. She has also written the Secret Sauce of Sentences, a book for you on sentence structure. Wendy has just penned a Romance Murder Thriller, Diamond. Local writer publishing a romance-murder-thriller novel based in Penticton – Penticton News – Castanet.net

Diamond is available in both English and Spanish versions as is Freddie, the Talking Mouse. To be put on the list to be notified of the new releases coming out Feb 27th—Freddie, the Talking Mouse; the Secret Sauce of Sentences or Diamond, a romance murder thriller—contact the author at wtarasoff7@gmail.com.