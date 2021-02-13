My Community Now Freddie The Talking Mouse – Children’s Book Release SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 13, 2021 Freddie The Talking Mouse, Children's Book Release. (MyEastKootenayNow.Com) Wendy Tarasoff Pen name: Wendy Turner Wendy has published two children’s books—Scare Away the Dark, and Dragon’s Pearl. She has also written the Secret Sauce of Sentences, a book for you on sentence structure. Wendy has just penned a Romance Murder Thriller, Diamond. Local writer publishing a romance-murder-thriller novel based in Penticton – Penticton News – Castanet.net https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/wendy-book-release-interview-1.mp3 Diamond is available in both English and Spanish versions as is Freddie, the Talking Mouse. To be put on the list to be notified of the new releases coming out Feb 27th—Freddie, the Talking Mouse; the Secret Sauce of Sentences or Diamond, a romance murder thriller—contact the author at wtarasoff7@gmail.com.