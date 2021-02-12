An education campaign to reduce COVID-19 transmission in ski communities has been launched by the B.C. Government and other organizations.

The Provincial Government said the campaign is run through a partnership between ministries of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Health, and Municipal Affairs, in conjunction with WorkSafeBC, six local governments and the Canada West Ski Areas Association (CWSAA).

Work focuses on educating ski communities on COVID-19 health and safety protocols in response to transmission in shared accommodation and socializing in ski communities.

“I want to personally thank the ski industry and communities who have been working non-stop to save this ski season, and I know most people are doing the right thing to avoid spreading COVID-19,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “However, those who are mixing households, throwing parties and ignoring the rules are putting jobs, our economy and our health at risk. Now is the time for each of us to step up and do our part so we can continue to enjoy all that ski communities have to offer.”

The B.C. Government said the campaign includes province-wide television and digital advertising, communication with employees, education for eliminating social gatherings in shared housing and short-term accommodation, employer assistance with contact tracing, reinforcing quarantine and self-isolation accommodation information and protocols for people working and living in ski communities.

“Local governments are leaders in their communities, and they have played a critical role in helping people stay safe and healthy during the pandemic,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “By continuing to work together, we can help people understand why they need to follow protocols, guidelines and maintain social distancing to ensure local ski operators and other local businesses can remain open and support these local economies.”

Fernie, Invermere, Revelstoke, Whistler, Sun Peaks and Rossland have had working groups set up since the start of the pandemic focused on preventing transmission. The working groups include ski operators, municipalities, community-destination marketing organizations, chambers of commerce and local health authorities.

“We’re calling on everyone to be the reason we save our season,” said Jack Crompton, mayor of Whistler. “Whistler doesn’t have an economy if we do not overcome COVID-19 transmission within our community. That’s why it is so important each of us be conscious about not participating in situations where COVID-19 spreads. Take a COVID-19 rain cheque on après with friends. Let’s stick to our households and socialize virtually.”

The CWSAA has developed its own COVID-19 safety protocol document and partnered with the Canadian Ski Council to create ‘Ski Well, Be Well,’ a website for operational practices and customer education.

“Ski areas are part of the fabric of many communities, especially in rural B.C.,” said Chris Nicolson, president and CEO of the Canada West Ski Areas Association. “This initiative puts into practice guidance from the Office of the Provincial Health Officer to build on the collaboration that exists between governments and community stakeholders to help prevent transmission in communities and helps maintain safe vital outdoor activity in communities important for physical and mental wellness.”

The B.C. Government said ski resorts play an important role in the province’s economic recovery by generating revenue and providing employment through the winter. They also improve the lives of locals by providing access to safe outdoor activities to maintain mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle throughout the pandemic.

More: Ski Well, Be Well (Canadian Ski Council)

More: SkiBCStrong (B.C. Government)