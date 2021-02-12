The sudden deaths of two people last Friday has been confirmed as a murder-suicide by Crowsnest Pass RCMP.

Police were called to the home just past 8:00 am on February 5th when they found a man and woman both dead inside.

At the time, RCMP deemed the deaths as suspicious as the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and RCMP Forensic Identification Services were called in to assist with the investigation.

Since then, the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that a 40-year-old woman died by homicide while a 55-year-old man died by suicide.

The two both lived at the home together.

RCMP said they are not expected to provide any further information about the case, including the identities of the man and woman.

PREVIOUS: RCMP investigating suspicious deaths in Crowsnest Pass (Feb. 5, 2021)