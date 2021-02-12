Cranbrook RCMP is seeking the public’s help following an alleged hit and run at the Home Depot parking lot on Thursday.

Police were called about the alleged hit and run around 10:20 am.

“The owner of a brown Chevy Astro Van had been inside shopping. When he came out he noted that an unknown vehicle had struck his van, damaging the rear passenger side bumper,” said RCMP.

At this time, Cranbrook RCMP are looking for anyone who may have seen the incident take place. Police are also looking for the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with details or information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.