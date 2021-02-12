News Vehicle fire contained by Cranbrook firefighters SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff February 12, 2021 Cranbrook firefighters responding to a vehicle fire on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 along Wattsville Road. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) A truck fire on Wattsville Road was quickly actioned by Cranbrook firefighters Thursday night. The vehicle was inside a shop at the back of the local property when firefighters arrived. The flames were quickly knocked down by the members as they were able to keep the damage localized to the truck before it spread any further. The Cranbrook Fire Department says there were no injuries. RCMP members responding to the truck fire along Wattsville Road Thursday evening, February 11th, 2021. (Supplied by Jana Leigh) Great teamwork by D Shift extinguishing a vehicle fire on Wattsville Rd this evening. Crews arrived to find a truck burning inside a shop at the rear of the property. A quick knock down is credited with keeping the damage localized, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/9v5AorocHl — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) February 12, 2021 Tags: Cranbrook