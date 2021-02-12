Cranbrook firefighters responding to a vehicle fire on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 along Wattsville Road. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

A truck fire on Wattsville Road was quickly actioned by Cranbrook firefighters Thursday night.

The vehicle was inside a shop at the back of the local property when firefighters arrived.

The flames were quickly knocked down by the members as they were able to keep the damage localized to the truck before it spread any further.

The Cranbrook Fire Department says there were no injuries.