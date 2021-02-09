Kimberley RCMP outlined the various actions detachment members saw to finish off 2020, including a number of mental health calls, several COVID-19 related calls and a drug trafficking charge.

Between October and December of 2020, Kimberley RCMP received 405 calls for service, compared to 382 in 2019. Police outlined some of their notable calls.

Kimberley RCMP said it received 27 calls related to mental health between October and December. The report noted that the number of calls were comparable to detachments of similar size.

“The majority of the calls in Kimberley occurred at night and in 9 of the calls, police were required to apprehend and transport the person to the Cranbrook Hospital. Members are then required to stay with the apprehended person until the individual is remanded to the Psych. Unit or released,” said Kimberley RCMP.

The Kimberley detachment also noted 12 COVID-19 related calls through the quarter, two of which resulted in violation tickets (VT).

“On December 15th, 2020, a peaceful protest was held in Kimberley’s Platzl, with approximately 25 people attending. A VT was issued to the host of the event under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act,” said Kimberley RCMP. “A further VT under the COVID19 Measures Act was issued to a gentleman for failing to wear a mask on December 20th, a verbal warning was also issued for his abusive and belligerent behaviour.”

The report also noted a charge related to drug trafficking. Police said a routine traffic stop was conducted on November 5th which resulted in the seizure of $7,575 along with cocaine and meth.

Police said charges for trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime have been forwarded to the Crown and are awaiting approval.