The blue recycling carts should be delivered by April 21st to all eligible as the City of Cranbrook gears up to implement its curbside recycling program later this year.

According to the City of Cranbrook, residents will have curbside recycling on May 3rd, 2021.

“Each recycling cart will come with an information kit that will include a recycling schedule, information on what can be placed in your recycling cart, how to place your cart out for collection, and contact information for missed recycling pickup,” said the City of Cranbrook in their latest update to City Council on Monday.

The City is set to launch a promotional and educational campaign in the first week of March in anticipation of the launch. Currently, the City’s webpage is being updated and will have a dedicated page for recycling in mid-February. The information will also be available on Cranbrook’s 311 app.

MORE: City of Cranbrook Recycling (Available mid-February)

According to the City, residents will be able to use the webpage or 311 app to do the following:

Look up their address to download their collection calendar and sign up for calendar notifications for their collection day

Look up items in the Waste Wizard to see what belongs in their recycling cart (and if not, where the item can go)

View detailed program information including cart placement, recycling tips, frequently asked questions, and request cart repairs

More details are expected in the coming weeks as the curbside recycling program gets ready to roll out to the public.