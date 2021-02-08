In recognition of the important role the Fernie Museum plays in preserving and sharing the history of the Elk Valley, RDEK Electoral Area A Director Mike Sosnowski recently presented the Fernie Historical Society with a $10,000 grant from the Electoral Area A Discretionary Grant in Aid account to help support its Organizational Renewal Project. Included in the project are plans to improve the Museum’s elevator accessibility, complete renovations to the building, recruit new staff and support high-quality programming.