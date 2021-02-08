The 44th annual Griz Days in Fernie will look different than the previous versions of the event, as organizers look to keep the community safe from COVID-19.

Fernie Chamber of Commerce said all activities will either be completely virtual or self-guided to allow people to enjoy the event from the comfort of home.

“The community’s health and safety have always been the priority this year as we adapt certain elements of the festival to meet the current BC Public Health Office orders and guidelines. It is important for community spirit, local tradition, and people’s mental health that we mark our uniquely-Fernie winter event this year in some way,” said Brad Parsell, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “But, it is vital that the community and visitors understand that the format will be entirely different in 2021. The marketing will only be targeted to locals. We are obviously not going to be staging events like the parade down main street, the live music, lumberjack displays and so forth. But we can still enjoy an impressive line up of virtual content and other safe activities this Griz Days. And most importantly, we can still raise funds for local charities and celebrate our community while being apart.”

The Chamber said the slate of planned events include the streaming of pre-recorded Extreme Griz content, a short documentary about the history of Griz Days, and a virtual Francofest concert.

Some of the self-guided activities include a drive-through Griz Days float display, high-altitude fireworks display set to music, a special edition of the Moose on The Loose scavenger hunt from the Fernie Arts Station, a story walk by the Fernie Heritage Library, and physically distanced sightings of the Griz at Fernie Alpine Resort.

“What is exciting to us is that for the first time ever, our Griz fans outside of Fernie – around the country and around the world – can enjoy some of this year’s entertainment without physically being here due to the specially created virtual content being streamed on our platforms. While we cannot wait to welcome people back to Fernie in future years for Griz Days, this is still not the time for non-essential travel to and from Fernie. Please enjoy the virtual content and activities within your own household, and do not host parties or events of any kind over the Griz Days weekend,” said Parsell.

A full schedule of the activities from March 5th to 7th and an official Griz Days program can be found below.

