Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services attended a structure fire at the BC Hydro building in Cranbrook on Monday.

The Fire Department said their members were able to contain the fire in the difficult and cold conditions.

Firefighters confirmed one person was treated by the BC Ambulance Services for smoke-related injuries.

There were no other injuries reported amongst the responders of people in the building.

At this time, it is unclear what may have sparked or caused the fire. There is also no estimate as to the amount of damage caused by the incident.

Further details are expected later in the day Monday.