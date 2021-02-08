Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for the Elk Valley and a Special Weather Statement for the East Kootenay, forecasting temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average.

In the Elk Valley, the weather forecaster is anticipating a period of very cold wind chills.

“With an arctic airmass over Interior B.C., expect extreme cold wind chill values of near minus 35 during the late overnight and early morning hours through Thursday.”

Environment Canada says extreme cold puts everyone at risk of frostbite.

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.”

While the Extreme Cold Warning isn’t in place for the East Kootenay, the Arctic air will lead to very cold temperatures this week.

“Temperatures over Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season,” said Environment Canada.”

“On Tuesday, temperatures will continue to drop as more Arctic air is forced southwards. Strong outflow winds and brisk wind chill values are then expected to begin over southern coastal areas Tuesday night.”

Everyone is encouraged to bundle up and sure they don’t have any exposed skin in the extreme cold conditions this week.