Mounties in southwest Alberta are looking into the deaths of two people.

Just before 8:00 am on Friday, Crowsnest Pass RCMP responded to a home after a 911 call about a sudden death.

Two people, a man and woman, were both found dead inside. The deaths have been deemed suspicious and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit along with RCMP Forensic Identification Services have been called in to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that there is no risk to the public and RCMP feel this was an isolated incident.

Autopsies will be conducted in the coming days. RCMP said a further update will be provided following the autopsies.

