National NewsNews Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91 SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff February 5, 2021 Christopher Plummer pictured in 2007. (Supplied by gdcgraphics) Canadian Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer has died at 91. The news was confirmed Friday afternoon by his wife Elaine. The actor, born in Toronto, was a star of stage, film and television. His most iconic role was as Captain Georg von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.” Media reports say Plummer passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut.