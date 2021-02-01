News Cranbrook to close 9th Street South for tree removal SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 1, 2021 (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook) Public Works crews with the City of Cranbrook will do some tree removal on Tuesday morning on the north side of Idlewild Park off 9th Street South. The City said the road will be closed for a few hours to allow work to be done starting at 8:30. Drivers are asked to keep an eye out for detour signage at the intersection of 9th Street South and 34th Avenue South and at Joseph Creek Road. Tags: Cranbrook