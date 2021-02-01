The sign that was found broken along the Lake Windermere Whiteway. (Supplied by the Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club)

Two benches were stolen and a sign was destroyed along the Lake Windermere Whiteway, all of which belonged to the Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club.

The Ski Club said the vandalism happened on Friday evening, adding that seeing vandalism is not a new experience for the club.

“Vehicles often wreck the hard work that goes into grooming this incredible resource by driving on the tracks, making it hard for non-motorized users to enjoy this space,” said Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club.

The club added that both benches and the sign were meant for all users of the Whiteway to enjoy.

Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club is asking for the benches to be returned, as they were donated to the club.

The club is also asking that vehicles stay off the Whiteway to keep from damaging it.

“We understand that vehicles are welcome to use the lake as well but please avoid driving over the Whiteway itself. It is not a roadway, it is intended for non-motorized use. There is a whole lake to be used, more than enough space for everyone to enjoy responsibly,” said the ski club.