Flag used by the City of Fernie to show that the outdoor skating rink is closed. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

Warm temperatures have prompted the City of Fernie to close its outdoor skating rink until further notice.

The City said the rink was closed on Saturday, but if residents continue to skate despite the closure, it could damage the ice.

Fernie also noted that it will fly a red flag nearby to signify that the rink is closed.

“The rink will remain closed until temperatures drop and the ice can be repaired. The City of Fernie reminds residents to please stay off the ice when the red flag is up,” said Fernie.