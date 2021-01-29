The affected area of the Innes Avenue closure. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

Significant storm sewer upgrades along Innes Avenue are prompting the full closure of the road from Monday, February 1st through to February 19th.

“All residents that have access off Innes Avenue will be able to access their properties,” reassured the City of Cranbrook.

The City said that if property access is to be briefly disrupted, individual residents will be contacted by the contractor to coordinate alternative solutions.

“Residents who access their properties off Innes Avenue are asked to please follow the direction of the onsite

personnel or follow the details provided on the information cards provided earlier this week,” added the City. “Residents using the temporary access route are reminded to please follow and obey all the signage in place.”

While construction on the storm sewer is ongoing, the bus stop at the corner of Innes Avenue and 11th Street South will be closed as well. As a result, the Route 3 – Third Avenue buses will be travelling on a different route.

MORE: Cranbrook Bus Route Information (BC Transit)

“As with any construction project, it is important for drivers to be aware of the presence of workers. Please ensure you slow down and give the appropriate amount of space to this personnel for them to work safely.”