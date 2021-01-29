Kimberley’s Jared du Toit finished -2 following his first round at the PGA Tour’s Famers Insurance Open.

The 25-year-old currently sits tied for 48th after playing all 18 holes of the Torrey Pines North Course on Thursday. He will now play another 18 holes on the South Course on Friday to try and make the cut for Saturday and Sunday’s final two rounds.

As of his current position on the leaderboard, du Toit should make the cut if he produces a repeat performance at Torrey Pines on Thursday. The projected cut will most likely be at -3 or -2 following the second round.

2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed tops the leaderboard at -8 alongside Sweden’s Alex Noren.

This is du Toit’s first PGA Tour event in three years and the fourth of his career, exclusively playing in the RBC Canadian Open in 2016, 2017, and 2018.