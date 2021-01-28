Kimberley City Council unanimously passed a motion to not support any further recreational trail development on elk calving areas within city limits.

According to the City of Kimberley, the predominant Wycliffe-St. Mary elk herd has been utilizing land west of Moe’s Canyon and south of Kimberley Alpine Resort for several years to have their calves.

The City of Kimberley said recreation including ATV use and mountain biking can have disastrous effects on elk herds by potentially reducing the herd’s reproductive success.

“The refuge will allow elk to continue using the land as calving grounds with limited disturbance from recreational trail users.”

Prior to City Council’s unanimous support of the motion, letters were received in support of the action from Emily Chow, a Wildlife Biologist with the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operation and Rural Development, as well as Dr. Kari Stuart-Smith, a Senior Forest Scientist with Canfor.

Chow said in her letter that residents and visitors of Kimberley love the area for its diverse recreation and wildlife opportunities and that designating a reserve for elk protects them for years to come.

“With the ever-increasing network of trails and associated human use, maintaining reserves for wildlife are an important consideration to protect wildlife during vulnerable periods of the year,” wrote Chow.

Stuart-Smith shared similar sentiments in her letter to Kimberley City Council as well, noting that Canfor holds tenure in the area and have adjusted their treatment to better support the elk calving habitat.

“Establishing a recreation-free zone in this area during the calving season would be a proactive move to support the local elk population,” wrote Stuart-Smith.

The City of Kimberley noted that Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) also supported the motion, noting that they will keep an eye on the elk herd. RCR said they will also allow the southern half of the Moe’s Canyon ski run at Kimberley Alpine Resort to grow in, creating a natural transition for the elk calving grounds.

Councillor Darryl Oakley brought forth the Notice of Motion to the rest of Kimberley City Council.

“Elk are extremely sensitive to human interaction and there are several studies that support the City making this a quiet place for them,” said Oakley. “There are very few cities in Canada that can say they have an elk calving ground within their municipal boundary and I think that’s a phenomenal thing.”

The City said the 90-hectare area is 95% within Kimberley city limits and that limiting recreational development will provide the herd protection for years to come.