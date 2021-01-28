(L to R) Ryan Wilhelm, JCI Kootenay & Cranbrook Chess Club member; Markus Brown, President, JCI Kootenay; Kaylyn Gervais, Manager, Community Relationships East, Columbia Basin Trust; Mayor Lee Pratt; Hans Dekkers, Cranbrook Chess Club and Peyman Pezeshki, Cranbrook Chess Club at the opening of the Cranbrook parkette near City Hall on January 28, 2021. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

The nearly $100,000 project is complete, providing a new community space in downtown Cranbrook, adjacent to City Hall.

The parkette was a collaboration between the City of Cranbrook, as well as JCI Kootenay, the Cranbrook Chess Club and Columbia Basin Trust.

“This is a great addition which makes use of a previously wasted space,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “The tables will provide a nice place to play chess, checkers or other board games while enjoying the weather and fresh air.”

According to the City of Cranbrook, the parkette is an “important piece” of their plans to continue to enhance Cranbrook’s downtown. The parkette follows previous downtown enhancement projects such as the downtown patio bylaw, permanent art fixtures, the sculpture walk and community events such as Winter Blitzville and the Fall Festival.

“Improving and enhancing multi-use spaces creates a community asset where people can gather and meet in a comfortable and safe place,” said Will Nixon, Senior Manager of Delivery of Benefits with Columbia Basin Trust. “As well, outdoor public spaces, like Cranbrook’s new downtown park, help support the social and economic well-being of communities. This park will be well used by locals and visitors alike.”

The City of Cranbrook said the parkette space had previously fallen into disrepair and was an area identified by staff for improvement. With help from the Public Works department, the parkette has been completely resurfaced in stamped concrete, a covered pavilion has been constructed as well updated outdoor furnishings, perimeter screening and landscaping.

“JCI Kootenay is proud to have been part of developing this space into a place people can gather,” said Ryan Wilhelm, a JCI Kootenay representative. “We are incredibly happy with the way the parkette turned out and we look forward to the many years of enjoyment this space will bring the community.”

The exact cost of the project was $99,964. The City of Cranbrook put in $21,500 into the project with in-kind contributions from Public Works. The Columbia Basin Trust provided the majority of the funding at $75,000 through its Outdoor Revitalization grant, JCI Kootenay put in $3,500 while donations were also received donations from the Cranbrook Chess Club, and $8,300 in-kind contributions from local businesses Fabrite Services, TriKon Precast and Kootenay Granite.