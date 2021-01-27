Local soldiers from the 44 Engineer Squadron will take part in a winter training exercise in the alpine, aimed at enhancing their capabilities in cold weather environments.

According to Maj. Leah Wilson, Public Affairs Officer with the 39 Combat Engineer Regiment, the “Exercise Alpine Sapper” will be held over the weekend near Trail from Friday, January 29th to Sunday, January 31st. The exercise will use the Stoney Creek Demolition Range and will involve the use of blank ammunition as well as training with pyrotechnics. No explosives will be used in the exercise.

“Skills they will apply will include constructing defences and shelters, patrolling in winter conditions, day and night navigation, and radio communications,” said Wilson in a release. “Training exercises are essential to ensure our soldiers are prepared when called upon to respond to a wide array of crises be they international or domestic.”

The 44 Engineer Squadron, based in Cranbrook and Trail, are included in the 39 Combat Engineer Regiment, which is part of the Canadian Army Reserve in British Columbia.

“Combat Engineers are the Army’s experts in fortification, bridge and road construction and repair, boat operations, demolitions, and much more,” added Wilson. “Reserve Force Combat Engineers have a particular focus on supporting domestic operations, such as response to natural disasters, where they may be asked to provide assistance to provincial and territorial authorities, which has occurred regularly for wildfires and floods in recent years.”

Wilson said Combat Engineers also play a role in international operations and aid.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army has also had to adjust in how it completes training, ensuring they are adhering to all guidelines set out by federal and provincial health officials, such as wearing masks, physical distancing, and increased sanitation protocols.