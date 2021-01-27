Firefighters responding to a fire along 2nd Street North, just past the intersection with Victoria Avenue on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. (Supplied by Felicity Jones)

Update (1:45 pm):

A fire alarm activation and smoke in the hallway of 2117 2nd Street N, prompted a quick response by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services (CFES), but there was no major cause of concern.

Dispatched around 8:14 am, two fire engines and eight firefighters responded to the scene, just off of Victoria Avenue.

“Upon entry of the building, it was quickly determined that the cause of the alarm was mischief and not fire,” said the City of Cranbrook. “The scene was handed over to the RCMP, and residents have been allowed back in the building.”

Temporary closures were put in place along 2nd Street N to allow firefighters to work, anticipating a fire response.

“We remind the public that these temporary closures are put in place to ensure a safe working area for responders and support personnel, and we ask that motorists avoid the area when emergency vehicles are present,” said Scott Driver, Director of CFES.

Following the response, the City of Cranbrook and CFES are reminding everyone to have a working smoke alarm in their home or suite. They are asking everyone to ensure that it remains in working condition by testing it twice a year.

Update (10:07 am):

The City of Cranbrook said firefighters have since cleared the scene and the area.

Firefighters initially responded to a potential fire in the area, but that appears to not have been the case once they arrived at the scene.

2nd Street North is now fully clear to traffic once again.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Original Story:

Cranbrook firefighters are currently attending to and fighting a blaze on the corner of 2nd Street North and Victoria Avenue.

All motorists are asked to completely avoid the area and the busy intersection while firefighters work.

The City of Cranbrook is asking those who need to travel to the College of the Rockies to detour around East Kootenay Regional Hospital instead.

More details to come.