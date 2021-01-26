News Man arrested after failing to wear a mask in Invermere store SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff January 26, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) A man was arrested for obstruction after he allegedly refused to wear a mask while inside an Invermere store. Columbia Valley RCMP said they received the report around 3:30 pm last Monday, January 18th. “An officer attended and spoke to the male who refused to comply with the facemask order and refused to provide officers with his full name,” said RCMP. Police said they arrested the man for obstruction and took him to the Columbia Valley RCMP detachment where they could then confirm his identity. “The male was issued a violation ticket for failing to wear a face-covering contrary to the Emergency Program Act.” The violation typically carries a $230 fine. MORE: Violation tickets for unsafe COVID-19 behaviour (B.C. Government) Below is the Columbia Valley RCMP’s weekly update, provided by Sgt. Darren Kakuno. Columbia Valley RCMP responded to 43 calls for service between Monday, January 18th and Sunday, January 24th, 2021. Here are the highlights: On Monday, January 18th at about 11:30 am an officer conducted a traffic stop with a GMC Envoy on Highway 93/95 in Radium Hot Springs. Whiles speaking to the driver, the officer formed suspicion the driver had alcohol in his body. The driver complied with a breath demand and blew two “fails”. As a result, the driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30-days. On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 19th officers observed an adult female breaching her court-ordered conditions by being outside her residence during her curfew. The female was arrested and searched incidental to arrest, at which time several suspected stolen items were located which resulted in a shoplifting investigation. The female was brought before a judge and remanded in custody. On Wednesday, January 20th at about 5:00 pm emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 93 near Numa Falls in Kootenay National Park. The driver of a Nissan Pathfinder failed to negotiate a curve and rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be assessed. On Thursday, January 21st at 10:20 am emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 93/95 and Athalmer Road in Invermere. A Chevrolet van pulling a trailer was northbound and made a left turn onto Athalmer Road in front of the southbound Dodge Nitro. The driver of the Dodge Nitro was transported to the hospital to be assessed. On Thursday, January 21st at about 9:00 pm police received a report that two individuals were stranded after they drove their vehicle onto a snowmobile path near Toby Creek Road and became stuck. Columbia Valley Search & Rescue was activated and quickly located and extricated the vehicle and occupants. On Friday, January 22nd police received a report of a theft from a property on Caplio Way in Invermere. Sometime overnight a Hotsy gas powered pressure washer and a set of 14” rims and tires were stolen from the property. The pressure washer had a Honda engine attached to it. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP or Crimestoppers. Tags: Columbia ValleyInvermereKootenay National ParkRadium Hot SpringsRCMP