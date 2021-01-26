A man was arrested for obstruction after he allegedly refused to wear a mask while inside an Invermere store.

Columbia Valley RCMP said they received the report around 3:30 pm last Monday, January 18th.

“An officer attended and spoke to the male who refused to comply with the facemask order and refused to provide officers with his full name,” said RCMP.

Police said they arrested the man for obstruction and took him to the Columbia Valley RCMP detachment where they could then confirm his identity.

“The male was issued a violation ticket for failing to wear a face-covering contrary to the Emergency Program Act.”

The violation typically carries a $230 fine.

MORE: Violation tickets for unsafe COVID-19 behaviour (B.C. Government)

Below is the Columbia Valley RCMP’s weekly update, provided by Sgt. Darren Kakuno. Columbia Valley RCMP responded to 43 calls for service between Monday, January 18th and Sunday, January 24th, 2021. Here are the highlights: