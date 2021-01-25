The recent mischief of a excavator and "No Trespassing" sign near Sparwood. (Supplied by Elk Valley RCMP)

After an excavator’s cab windows were recently shot out near Sparwood and a road sign damaged, Elk Valley RCMP is now investigating the alleged mischief.

According to RCMP, the damage to the excavator is over $5,000 as the windows were shot out by a suspect or suspects. Elk Valley RCMP said the excavator was parked at a gravel pit on the Brule Creek Forest Service Road.

As well, RCMP said those involved most likely shot up a “No Trespassing” sign in the area as well. Police said the sign is the property of the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“If you know of any information regarding this mischief, please contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or through Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477,” said Elk Valley RCMP.