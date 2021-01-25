Since September, Elk Valley RCMP has received 15 complaints of drivers failing to stop for school buses.

Elk RCMP says the “disappointing complaints” are coming from the public and bus drivers who have noticed vehicles failing to stop while the buses are picking up or dropping off students.

“Regardless of which direction you are travelling, specifically if you are oncoming to a school bus with its flashing yellow and red lights, is a pretty good indicator that the bus is about to stop, or is stopped, and children will be walking outside the bus on the roadway,” said A/Cpl. Debra Katerenchuk.

“Under the Motor Vehicle Act, Section 149 clearly states that a driver must stop before reaching the bus and not proceed until the bus resumes motion or the driver of the bus signals to other drivers that it is safe to proceed.”

Katerenchuk is reminding all motorists in the Elk Valley that failing to obey the road rules could net a fine of $368 and three demerit points on your license.