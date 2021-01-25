Close to $1-million from the Province is being distributed to 26 communities or regional districts so they can assess and report on their local housing needs.

“Local governments and First Nations play a critical role in addressing the housing crisis, and the impacts of COVID-19 on people and communities have reinforced just how important it is to support them in their efforts,” said Josie Osborne, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This funding will help communities determine exactly what kind of housing people need and will support healthy and resilient communities across B.C. well into the future.”

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is the only local recipient of the funding from the third intake of the Housing Needs Report Program, although the funding will be open to all six electoral areas. Administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM), the program was a $5-million commitment made by Province through to 2021.

“The level of engagement by B.C.’s local governments with this program demonstrates the extent of housing crisis across the province,” said Brian Frenkel, President of the UBCM. “Strengthening local housing needs data will assist the identification of local priorities and improve the design of provincial funding programs. UBCM is pleased to administer this program on behalf of the province.”

All completed reports are then received by local councils or boards and made available to anyone seeking information on local housing needs online. To date, over 75% of local governments have already successfully applied for a housing needs report grant or developed housing needs reports without provincial funding.

“We are grateful to Minister Osborne and to the Province of B.C. for approving this funding,” said Rob Gay, Chair of the RDEK. “It will not only help us explore how well the existing housing stock is meeting the needs of our rural communities, but will also allow us to develop plans to ensure our residents are in suitable, safe and affordable housing into the future.”