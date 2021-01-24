Interior Health first declared an outbreak on December 15th, 2020 but has since ruled the outbreak near Teck’s Elkford mining operations officially over.

48 total cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Teck’s three mining sites in the region. Interior Health (IH) said 16 of the 48 cases were amongst those living in within the local area.

“Cases have been identified with residences in multiple jurisdictions, including Interior Health, Vancouver Island Health, Alberta, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.”

Interior Health said the BC Centre for Disease Control, the Public Health Agency of Canada and Teck all worked in tandem to find cases, identify all potential contacts, and minimize additional exposures and community transmission as a result of the outbreak.

“IH continues to monitor for additional COVID-19 cases at Teck and across the Elk Valley given recent increased activity in the area,” added the health authority.

At this time, IH is reminding the public to continue to follow public health orders and all COVID-19 precautions including:

Keep to your household bubbles Avoid social gatherings

Limit all non-essential travel

Stay home when you are sick Get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Practise physical distancing

Residents can book a test for COVID-19 either online or over the phone. Interior Health said those suspecting they have COVID-19 can fill out the Test Booking Form or dial 1-877-740-7747.

Testing is open to those with cold, flu, or specific symptoms of COVID-19 including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of taste or smell

Body aches (muscles and joints aching)

Diarrhea

Headache

IH said other mild symptoms can include runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.